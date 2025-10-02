Buccaneers’ cheerleaders make history during milestone season

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate 50 years this season. The cheerleaders are making history with a new stunt team and an all-girl stunt group. The cheerleaders also donate thousands of hours to the community each year.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate 50 years this season, and the cheerleaders are making history too.

Bucs cheerleaders, Rachael, a six-year veteran captain, and Shelby, a rookie stunt member, recently danced through one of their signature celebration routines for FOX 13.

"When you step foot in and you look around and there's 65,000 people surrounding you, you almost want to cry for a second because you're like, how cool I get to do something like this," Rachael said.

Dig deeper:

A new stunt team and an all-girl stunt group, opens a new door for cheerleaders like Shelby.

"Realizing there was a chance that I could potentially be a cheerleader in the NFL was really, really cool," she explained.

Kourtney Sanchez, chief impact officer of the Buccaneers, weighed in on the decision for this monumental move.

"For so many dancers and stunters that stops often at the college level," Sanchez stated. "And so, for them to be able to do this professionally for an NFL team is really incredible and it's something that so many people dream of being able to achieve."

Making the team starts with both virtual and in-person auditions – testing technique, choreography, and overall performance. Equally important, the character of those selected to don the uniform.

"The cheerleaders clock probably 45 hours on the field and season, but they're giving over a thousand hours of community service every single year where they're out interacting with the community and doing various events," Sanchez shared.

What they're saying:

For the cheerleaders, that connection is just as meaningful as game day itself.

"I love game days, and I love football but meeting the people that support the team is so rewarding and you get to hear their stories," Rachael said.

From the sidelines to the community, the Bucs cheerleaders are proving the Bucs give the Krewe the best experience of ‘Champa Bay’.

Editor's Note: The NFL asked that we only use the cheerleaders first names.