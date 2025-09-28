Bucs wheelchair football team showcases grit and growth in national tournament

The Brief Tampa Bay Buccaneers wheelchair football team hosted a national tournament at the Tampa Convention Center. The team is part of the USA wheelchair football league — the first of its kind for adults with physical disabilities. The league has grown to 13 teams nationwide, with support from the Bucs and Hillsborough County adaptive sports.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team brought hard-hitting action to downtown Tampa this weekend, hosting a national tournament at the Tampa Convention Center.

The event was part of the USA Wheelchair Football League — the first league of its kind for adults with physical disabilities looking to play America’s favorite sport.

Founded in 2020 with just four teams, the league has since grown to 13. Commissioner Karolyn Ly said this weekend’s tournament showcased that growth, with 10 teams traveling to Tampa to compete.

We started this league in 2020 with four teams. We’re now 13 teams strong. We have 10 of them here in Tampa this week, including our home team, Bucs," Ly said. "We are really excited about our NFL partnership and the growth of this league. We now have 300 plus active athletes this season."

For athletes like Mathew Gardner, who has been in a wheelchair his entire life, the chance to play football goes far beyond the field.

What they're saying:

"For folks like me, growing up and watching family and friends play the game of football and always wanting to play at a competitive level, it just gives all of us that opportunity to play a sport that we love," Gardner said.

The league is also breaking stereotypes about what adaptive sports look like.

"When people think wheelchair football, they’re thinking a very tame game," Ly said. "That’s not what you’re seeing out here. These guys are running into each other. They’re tackling, they’re blocking, they’re doing everything that you’re used to seeing on Sundays."

Behind Tampa Bay’s team is the support of Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports and a partnership with the Buccaneers. Coach Adan Carbajal says it’s that teamwork off the field that makes the competition possible.

READ: https://www.fox13news.com/news/volunteers-gather-egmont-key-clean-up-hurricane-helene-debris

What you can do:

While the tournament has wrapped up, opportunities to get involved continue year-round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team is part of Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports, which promotes health, independence, and personal growth through athletics for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

For more information on how to participate or volunteer, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 Regina Gonazalez.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube