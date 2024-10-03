Bucs fans share excitement over season at iconic Tampa Bay area bar

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night, and fans showed up all over the Bay Area.

Bucs fans packed the legendary Press Box in Tampa for the nail-biting game that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. One fan even called it a "Bucs bar."

Win or lose, the fans love their team, and many say Tampa Bay is able to take it all the way this season.

"If we play like we did against the Lions, anything can happen. If we play like we did against the Broncos, anything can happen. I'll leave it at that," said Wade Carroll, a Bucs fan.

One fan even shared the Bucs' former star quarterback Tom Brady's last name. Showing off his jersey, he said "I was Brady long before he was." He said while the star quarterback is a tough act to follow, Baker Mayfield has what it takes.

"No one is going to fill Brady's shoes long term, but he can fill it with the Bucs, and I dare say he can do it even better," said Brian Brady, a Bucs fan.

The fans also brought their swag for Thursday night's game. Stephen Sherman, the owner of Heads and Tails, brought all the great gear to Press Box.

"My favorite stuff is throwback stuff. All of the old Bucs stuff, because to me, that’s iconic Tampa when it all began," said Sherman. "Sports brings everyone together. It's a great time for the entire family, to watch it at home or at an "OG" place like the Press Box... It's just a great atmosphere and a great fun time for everybody."

The game ended with the Falcons winning in overtime 36-30.

