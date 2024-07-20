Bullard Family Foundation hosting 7th annual back-to-school bash next weekend

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Its almost time to head back to school, and as kids take on another year of learning, a local foundation is making sure no student is unprepared on their first day.

Thaddeus Bullard, who many know as WWE's Titus O'Neil, and the Bullard Family Foundation hosted more than 150 volunteers at Sligh Middle Magnet school to stuff about 15,000 backpacks with much-needed supplies. Another 15,000 have already been packed.

It's all in preparation for their annual "Back to School Bash" at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

During the fun-filled day, Bay Area kids can snag a free backpack filled with school supplies and take advantage of free medical, dental, and vision services plus complimentary haircuts, food, and entertainment.

In partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and presented by AdventHealth, this event kicks off at 9:01 AM.

To register for a health exam, click here.

