Burglary suspects break into Clearwater marijuana dispensary at 4:20 a.m., police say

article

Clearwater detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects who broke into two medical marijuana dispensaries.

The burglaries occurred Friday morning. Police said the first crime occurred at the Trulieve, located at 645 Bayway Boulevard in Clearwater Beach. The second occurred less than an hour later at another Trulieve located at 24639 U.S. Highway 19 North.

According to surveillance footage, it appears the suspects arrived at the Clearwater Trulieve location right at 4:20 a.m.

"Take note of the blue shoes that one of the suspects wore in case you recognize those unique sneakers to go along with the unique car," according to Facebook post by the agency.

In both cases, police said there were three suspects. Two entered the business and the third stayed inside a getaway car, a black Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

Advertisement



