Busch Gardens new roller coaster ‘Phoenix Rising’ set to open next spring

Adrenaline junkies will soon have a new way to get their thrills as Busch Gardens prepares to unveil a new roller coaster next spring.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it will open its tenth roller coaster called ‘Phoenix Rising’ in the spring of 2024.

According to Busch Gardens, ‘Phoenix Rising’ riders will soar above the Serengeti Plain on the suspended roller coaster that allows ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track.

‘Phoenix Rising’ will be the first coaster to feature on-board audio that has a one-of-a-kind soundtrack.

Busch Gardens says the minimum height to ride ‘Phoenix Rising’ is 42 inches, or three-and-a-half feet.

‘Phoenix Rising’ will be the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park.