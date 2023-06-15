Busch Gardens retiring to SandSerpent roller coaster after nearly 20 years

article

Guests at Busch Gardens have less than a month left to ride the SandSerpent roller coaster.

The Tampa theme park is retiring the ride to make way for what it's calling ‘an exciting new addition.’

Busch Gardens officials say the SandSerpent is one of 10 roller coasters at the park. It opened 19 years ago in the park’s Pantopia area and stands five stories tall.

READ: Busch Gardens brings back free beer for the summer

The park says the last day to ride the SandSerpent is July 9.