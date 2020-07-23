Busch Gardens offering free tickets to veterans and their loved ones

Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are offering single-day tickets to veterans and up to three family members -- completely free of charge.

Through the park's "Waves of Honor" program, Busch Gardens is offering any militiary veterans and retired veterans one complimentary admission ticket, along with tickets for three relatives. Tickets must be used by November 11 of this year.

The offer is also available at SeaWorld Orlando.

U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can also land the same deal and receive one single-day ticket for themselves and three family members. The deal is offered per year at either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Sesame Place.

Those who are interested in taking advantage of either promotion must have a valid military ID.

Meanwhile, Discovery Cove and Aquatica are offering discounts and complimentary tickets.



All theme parks suggest booking ahead online.

More information on Busch Gardens' promotion for active military members can be found here, and the details on the deal for veterans can be found here.

You can learn more about all of hte Waves of Honor deals by heading to the SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment website.

