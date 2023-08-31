St. Armand’s Circle businesses begin cleanup after Hurricane Idalia

Businesses in St. Armand’s Circle in Sarasota have started to reopen after Hurricane Idalia brought devastating winds and rain.

When Brenda Lane made it to St. Armand’s Circle, she found two different stories.

"Last night was worse than anything I could have expected," she said.

One store she manages on the south side of St. Armand’s Circle was dry, but the north side location was not as lucky. The storm caused heavy flooding.

"The water was unbelievable, and it looked like the Gulf of Mexico was flowing down Presidential Boulevard," she shared.

Many places, along with her second store were completely flooded.

Some stores had more damage compared to others.

"The water was up past our knees while trying to pass the circle, and we got over there and there was water everywhere in the store. It was up past the baseboard," recalled Lane.

Thursday morning, Lane began cleaning up and reopening her south side location of Raised on the Water.

"We went to storage this morning and got everything except the Reel Life Raised on the Water store up and that’s where we are at right now," she said.

Across the way, the cleanup continued.

"The water was sitting here for at least 24 hours," pointed out Karyn Stephen.

Sarasota experienced heavy flooding after the storm.

At Jewelry by Cole, Karyn Stephen, her husband Cole and their manager Diane DelloRusso, began the backbreaking work as business owners on the circle came together.

"I have to say that everybody around the circle has been lending helping hands with one another. Venezia came down and helped sweep the sidewalk, Ben & Jerry’s came with ice cream, water," shared DelloRusso.

This is not the worst flooding they've seen.

"In the 90s before they put in the pump system it used to get pretty bad. It would be lapping at your door every other day," said Cole.

Many of the store owners expected the flooding and went to work to reopen.

"All I can is I’m grateful. We could have had a lot, lot worse," said Stephen.