Businesses feeling pinch as Clearwater Beach Municipal Marina makeover gets underway

The Brief Construction at the Clearwater Beach Municipal Marina is now in full swing as part of a $43.5 million rebuild. The project replaces aging docks and adds new amenities, but local charter businesses said the work is hurting visibility and foot traffic. Phase one is expected to wrap up next month before crews shift to the east side of the marina.



Work is moving full speed ahead at the Clearwater Beach Municipal Marina, a hub for charter boats, tour companies and fishermen.

The city’s $43.5 million reconstruction plan includes 165 new boat slips, new ticket kiosks, a marina walk and an updated fuel office.

Pinellas County is reimbursing $7.5 million of the cost as part of a capital improvement partnership. The city said phase one, focused on the western portion of the marina, should be completed in December.

The backstory:

The marina was already slated for upgrades before Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit last year, worsening damage to docks and facilities.

Captain Kevin Massiwer of Captain Memo’s Pirate Cruise recalled how "all of the docks looked like a rollercoaster" after the storms, with some booths crumpled or submerged.

The other side:

While the upgrades promise smoother sailing ahead, some businesses said it’s been rough waters in the meantime.

"We’re kind of hidden in a corner," Massiwer said. "We’ve gotten phone calls like, are you guys even still there?"

Still, operators remain optimistic that the improved marina will bring more traffic once construction is complete.

What's next:

Once the west side work wraps up, tenants on the east side of the marina will temporarily relocate, so crews can begin the next phase. The full project is expected to continue through next year.

