New cafe, The Common Thread, invites visitors to sew and sip together

At a new business, The Common Thread, visitors can sew and sip while getting a full serving of fiber with their caffeine.

"The idea came from just my lifelong adoration of making things with my hands," The Common Thread Owner, Shannon O'Brien, said. "This art has been around for millennia, and it's still relevant today. It's fun, and it is a great way to express yourself."

Fiber, in this instance, means fiber arts like yarn. The back wall of the business features a variety of sewing products, while the middle of the room features shared spaces for visitors to work on their own projects.

"Really just looking to create a place that fosters both creativity and community to become sort of one of those third spaces where people can come meet new friends and just enjoy all the benefits of being in community brought together by a shared love of what we do, which is stuff with thread," O'Brien said.

O'Brien was first drawn to the craft early on. She says she was never able to sit still until sewing provided a centering experience. During a busy day, the space is buzzing with casual conversations mixed with the creation of local coffee concoctions.

"I hope they feel, you know, not to use a cliché, but like a kid in a candy store," O'Brien said. "Just walking in and seeing all the potential, seeing this beautiful palette that they can choose from, learning that they don't have to be relegated to just wearing things that they find on a rack, but they can make clothes that fit them perfectly and the colors and fibers that they like. They can make gifts to give to their loved ones from the heart. I hope they walk in and feel safe and inspired and energized."

The café soft-opened in August, before the coffee bar was fully completed. They've held classes and workshops and hope to hold even more going forward. The grand opening will be Sunday Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. with an official "yarn cutting" ceremony.

