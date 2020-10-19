Bystanders, officers rescue elderly couple from sinking

Two police officers and five good samaritans rescued a couple from their vehicle after it crashed into a canal in New York Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the car crash through a railing and quickly become submerged in the canal, in Lindenhurst, New York.

Just before the car went into the canal, two other cars crashed nearby. One of the vehicles began backing up and hit the elderly couple's vehicle, sending it into the canal, police said in footage of the incident shared on YouTube.

Rescuers jumped into the water and pulled the driver, Joseph Abitabile, 78, from the vehicle. They were able to break a window and pull Abitabile’s wife, Delores, 76, who was unconscious from the sinking car.

Off-duty Lake Success Police Officer Robert Russo performed CPR on the woman and her pulse and breathing were restored.