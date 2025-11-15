Camp Kangaroo brings grief support to children from across Tampa Bay

The Brief Camp Kangaroo, a free two-day bereavement camp, returned to Tampa this weekend to support children and teens who have lost a loved one. Licensed social workers, counselors, and volunteers led age-based activities to help campers understand grief, build coping tools, and let loose with kids who are sharing similar emotions. The camp is run by AccentCare Hospice and sponsored through the Seasons Hospice Foundation, giving families access to support at no cost.



Losing a loved one is difficult at any age — but for children, grief can be especially confusing and isolating.

This weekend, dozens of Tampa Bay children and teens came together at the Lesley "Les" Miller All People’s Community Center for Camp Kangaroo, a free two-day bereavement camp designed specifically for young people navigating loss. The program is offered in cities across the country through AccentCare Hospice and is made possible by the Seasons Hospice Foundation.

What they're saying:

Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Glem says the goal is to give grieving children a place where they feel understood and supported.

"Our goals are for our campers to not feel alone in their loss, get some education on grief and death, and then learn how to cope with those tough emotions," Glem added.

Campers are divided into age-based groups — from elementary school students to middle-schoolers and teens — where licensed social workers and trained volunteers guide them through creative, therapeutic activities. Those conversations can be challenging, especially for kids who may be opening up about their loss for the first time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Licensed clinical social worker and volunteer counselor Brooke Lovekamp says they take everything at the child’s pace.

"Anytime a camper is coming to a new place exploring grief, there are anxieties and hard feelings. So it’s meeting them where they’re at," Lovekamp stressed.

READ: Florida Botanical Gardens offers a beautiful walk through the woods

But counselors say something important happens once the campers settle in: they look around and realize the other kids in their circle understand exactly how they feel.

Glem says that sense of community is what transforms the weekend.

"They have a sense that, ‘Hey, I’m not alone.’ That camaraderie starts instantly, and that allows these children to blossom here at camp," Glem stressed.

For 11-year-old Sam Velez, this is his second year coming to Camp Kangaroo after losing his mother.

"My mom. She was very caring and loving and stuff. I miss her a lot," Velez said.

And while the camp includes structured conversations about loss, there’s also time for kids to be kids — with outdoor play, group games, and creative activities that help balance the heavy moments.

"This is a chance to have fun, let those feelings come out, and we make sure in between these heavy grief sessions that the kids are engaging in fun activities," Glem said.

What's next:

Camp Kangaroo continues through tomorrow, and families interested in future sessions can apply through AccentCare Hospice.

Counselors say the camp can be a powerful first step for children beginning their grief journey — and a reminder that they don’t have to navigate it alone.

To learn more about the program or to find out how to volunteer with them, click here.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube