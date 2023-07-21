Campers rehearse for performance in Dr. Seuss-themed musical

Familiar sounds from the worlds of Dr. Seuss are filling a room at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in St. Petersburg.

It’s part of the first-ever Seussical Jr. Musical Theater Summer Camp.

"It's a really awesome, cool, interactive experience where kids are learning theater, acting, singing, dancing for two weeks, intensive," Bill Edwards Foundation of the Arts Education & Outreach Coordinator Katrina Young said.

The kids range from 6-14 years old, with various levels of theater experience. They are learning Seussical Jr., a one-act version of Seussical The Musical on Broadway.

Campers are rehearsing for Seussical Jr.

"It’s a great thing because it teaches them how to focus," Young shared.

The final focus of the camp will be a pair of public performances held at the Mahaffey Theater next Friday and Saturday.

"It teaches them when it's time to go, it's time to go, and when it's time to have fun, it's time to have fun. They also learn as a professional and as adults as they grow up, to be able to do those things at the same time, which is something that I think that I know how to do because of the theater camps that I participated in," Young explained.

Campers will perform on July 28 and 29.

The camp is held from July 17-28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts, the benefiting foundation for the Mahaffey Theater, is holding it.

The first public performance is on July 28 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the second on July 29 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

For more information, click here.