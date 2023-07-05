St. Pete City Theater hosting summer camp for aspiring actors

In the heart of St. Pete, the City Theater is hosting an exciting summer camp for aspiring young actors.

The theater's vibrant ambiance and rich history sets the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Under the guidance of experienced instructors, children from all walks of life come together to explore the magical world of theater.

"This program is really for anyone. You could have experience on for years in theater, or this could be your very first show. It's really for those kids that not only believe in the art form and love this way of expression but its also to make those connections with kids their age on a common interest. It builds teamwork and camaraderie because they all have one go online, which is the final show," said Austin Bennett: Director-St Pete City Theater.

From auditions to rehearsals, the campers delve into a whirlwind of creativity, honing their acting skills and discovering their unique talents.

With each passing day, their confidence grows as they embraced new challenges, rehearsed intricate scenes, and brought captivating stories to life on stage.

The summer camp culminates in a grand performance, captivating an audience filled with proud parents and theater enthusiasts.

The St. Petersburg City Theater summer camp leaves a lasting impression on the young actors, instilling a deep love for the performing arts and nurturing dreams that would continue to shine brightly long after the final curtain fell.