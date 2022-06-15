Father’s Day event to raise awareness, money for prostate cancer

Two prostate cancer survivors are hoping to raise awareness about the second leading cause of death in men.

Restauranteur Richard Gonzmart and James Zambroski have a bond that goes beyond friendship.

"I love Richard Gonzmart. He had prostate cancer about five years before me. When he heard I had cancer he said look let's go after this. Let's go after this together and we have," shared Zambroski.

Now, Gonzmart and Zambroski want to talk about their experience to encourage other men to get checked and hopefully save lives.

"I had a grandfather who had prostate cancer and that was on his death certificate. I was happy to be able to show men there's nothing to fear with early detection", said Gonzmart.

"The reason men don't want to talk about prostate cancer is because the test they used to do was kind of uncomfortable. We don't do that anymore. We do a blood test," Zambroski explained.

"It's important to talk about prostate cancer because it's the most common cancer in men, but also because it's the second cause of death in American men," said Dr. Julio Pow-Sang of Moffitt Cancer Center, who treated Gonzmart.

Gonzmart saved the voicemail of the initial call about his cancer that he received from Dr. Pow-Sang more than ten years ago.

"He said please call in about my pathology report. Everything's good. Give me a call. So I went to bed and said that's great. I don't have prostate cancer. And what the call was, well, you have prostate cancer. We caught it early stages. So everything is good. When you hear that word that first time that you're diagnosed with cancer, it really wakes you up," said Gonzmart.

"It's very touching to know that he keeps that moment in time," stated Dr. Pow-Sang.

Part of the effort to stress the importance of early detection is the upcoming Richard's Father's Day Family Walk and Jog.

"One hundred percent of your donation goes toward Moffitt, toward the research. It's a family event to celebrate all fathers", said Gonzmart.

Their message to men is one of courage over fear.

"If I have a challenge, I'll share it because we all face challenges and prostate cancer is a challenge not to be afraid of," shared Gonzmart.

Richard's Father's Day Family Walk and Jog is on Sunday, July 19 at Ulele Restaurant in Tampa Heights.

LINK: Click here for more information on how to participate.