Car crashes into Brooksville apartment building, no injuries reported: HCFR

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The Brief A car crash into a Brooksville apartment prompted an emergency response on Greenbriar Villa Circle Monday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. Fire rescue crews reported no injuries after the vehicle crashed into the residential building shortly before 10 a.m. County building inspectors were dispatched to evaluate the scene.



Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in Brooksville, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Brooksville apartment building crash

What we know:

Fire rescue crews said they were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the 1500 block of Greenbriar Villa Circle after receiving reports of a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment building.

No injuries were reported, HCFR said.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The Hernando County Building Department was notified following the crash.

Crash cause and structural damage

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the crash, the extent of the building's damage or whether anyone was inside the building at the time.