Car crashes into Brooksville apartment building, no injuries reported: HCFR
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in Brooksville, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
Brooksville apartment building crash
What we know:
Fire rescue crews said they were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the 1500 block of Greenbriar Villa Circle after receiving reports of a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment building.
No injuries were reported, HCFR said.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
The Hernando County Building Department was notified following the crash.
Crash cause and structural damage
What we don't know:
Officials have not released additional details about what led to the crash, the extent of the building's damage or whether anyone was inside the building at the time.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hernando County Fire Rescue, who detailed the emergency dispatch, response time, location and initial scene findings.