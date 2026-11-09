Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Brooksville apartment building, no injuries reported: HCFR

By
FOX 13 News
Brooksville
Published November 9, 2026 12:34 PM EST
Published November 9, 2026 12:34 PM EST
article

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue 

The Brief

    • A car crash into a Brooksville apartment prompted an emergency response on Greenbriar Villa Circle Monday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
    • Fire rescue crews reported no injuries after the vehicle crashed into the residential building shortly before 10 a.m.
    • County building inspectors were dispatched to evaluate the scene.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in Brooksville, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Brooksville apartment building crash

What we know:

Fire rescue crews said they were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the 1500 block of Greenbriar Villa Circle after receiving reports of a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment building.

No injuries were reported, HCFR said.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The Hernando County Building Department was notified following the crash.

Crash cause and structural damage

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the crash, the extent of the building's damage or whether anyone was inside the building at the time.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hernando County Fire Rescue, who detailed the emergency dispatch, response time, location and initial scene findings.

Brooksville