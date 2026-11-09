Tampa weather: Cold front to drop temperatures this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - A strong cold front will sweep across Florida late Thursday and into Friday, sending weekend temperatures plunging into the 40s.
Florida cold front arrival
What we know:
A powerful cold weather system will advance across the state late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters expect only a few isolated rain showers before a massive surge of drier, cooler air settles in across the region by Friday.
Dropping weekend temperatures
By the numbers:
Afternoon high temperatures throughout the weekend will reach only into the 60s. Overnight lows will drop sharply into the 40s for many communities, bringing a distinct chill across the area.
Florida jacket weather
What’s next Meteorologists are continuing to track and refine the weekend forecast models throughout the week. Residents may want to prepare warmer clothing ahead of the steep cooldown, as forecasters expect further updates on expected lows.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who detailed regional forecast shifts, as well as tracking incoming cold fronts.