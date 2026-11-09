Tampa weather: Cold front to drop temperatures this weekend

The Brief Florida cold front approaching later this week will trigger a major weekend temperature drop across the state. Daytime highs are forecast to reach only into the 60s this weekend, accompanied by overnight lows dipping into the 40s. A strong push of cooler, drier air will arrive by Friday following minimal shower activity.



A strong cold front will sweep across Florida late Thursday and into Friday, sending weekend temperatures plunging into the 40s.

Florida cold front arrival

What we know:

A powerful cold weather system will advance across the state late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters expect only a few isolated rain showers before a massive surge of drier, cooler air settles in across the region by Friday.

Dropping weekend temperatures

By the numbers:

Afternoon high temperatures throughout the weekend will reach only into the 60s. Overnight lows will drop sharply into the 40s for many communities, bringing a distinct chill across the area.

Florida jacket weather

What’s next Meteorologists are continuing to track and refine the weekend forecast models throughout the week. Residents may want to prepare warmer clothing ahead of the steep cooldown, as forecasters expect further updates on expected lows.