Car crashes into home, Tampa police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Monday morning.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Sligh Ave.
TPD says no injuries were reported by the driver or anyone inside the home.
A car crashed into a home off Sligh Ave. in Tampa on Monday morning.
What we don't know:
It's not clear whether any charges will be filed, as the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter