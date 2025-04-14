Car crashes into home, Tampa police investigating

The Brief A car crashed into a home off Sligh Ave. in Tampa on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Tampa police say the investigation is ongoing.



Tampa police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash happened around 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Sligh Ave.

TPD says no injuries were reported by the driver or anyone inside the home.

A car crashed into a home off Sligh Ave. in Tampa on Monday morning.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether any charges will be filed, as the investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: