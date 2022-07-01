Car crashes into Sunset Grille in St. Pete

article

St. Pete police are investigating after a car crashed into the corner of a restaurant overnight.

The collision occurred after 3 a.m. Friday at the Sunset Grille, located at 2996 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Street North.

Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of Friday morning, there was no estimate on the structural damage to the restaurant.

There is no word yet on whether it will open Friday.