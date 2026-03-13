Carrollwood Cultural Center exhibition spotlights the use of light in art

The Brief "The Color of Light" features 122 pieces of art. The curator wanted a topic that could be interpreted in many ways. It is on display until March 28.



Whether it's sunlight, indoor lights or abstract lights, they are all highlighted at Carrollwood Cultural Center's "The Color of Light" exhibition.

"I like to choose topics that can be interpreted literally, metaphorically or metaphysically, however you'd like to interpret it, because artists think in a lot of different ways," Carrollwood Cultural Center Art Curator Willow Wright said.

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Dig deeper:

The show features a variety of art, from realistic paintings to photographs to landscapes to completely abstract work.

For painter Joel Santana, the show's topic was perfect. He's been keen on seeing light all around him since he was little.

"I love painting light, whether it's as simple as light coming through a window, if it's a landscape, or even if it is just a character, there's always some sort of light," Santana said.

His piece features a small mouse hiding under a leaf for shelter. In the painting, the sunlight shines a spotlight on the mouse. It's part of a series he's currently working on, focusing on animals finding unusual shelters.

Fellow painter Charlotte DeMolay portrays an everyday event, people playing with sparklers on July 4, in her piece titled "Playing with Fire."

"This was the one that immediately came to mind when I heard of the ‘Color of Light,’ because that's something I've focused on a lot about," DeMolay said. "You have that pure white light of fire, but it's not just white. When you really get to looking into it, there are a lot of different colors that end up coming out with it as well."

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What they're saying:

DeMolay said the initial photo she took reminded her of a wizard creating something in the lab. She hopes her piece makes people think of magic.

"I hope they see the magic in it, and they start wondering, what is he making? What is he creating? What is playing with fire? Why is he doing that?" DeMolay said.

Santana hopes his work inspires hope.

"Especially in the times that we're living in today, people need hope. As an artist, sometimes you think, okay, I want to do a painting of hope, so you think it has to be this groundbreaking never before seen," Santana said. "Really, you could just tell it in something as simple as a little mouse taking refuge under leaves."

What's next:

The exhibition will be on display until March 28.