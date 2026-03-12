MOSI exhibition 'Dreaming in Bamboo' highlights blend of science and art

The Brief Artist Alexander Nixon repurposes bamboo he has collected from the area to create large pieces of art. The ‘Dreaming in Bamboo’ exhibit highlights a blend of science and art. The material used for each piece is 100% bamboo.



Artist Alexander Nixon knew that the Museum of Science and Innovation (MOSI) was the perfect home for his collection "Dreaming in Bamboo."

"The museum has a lot of wonderful stuff related to science and math, and finding an artist who has a little bit of self-expression but also an engineering component, I think is really what makes it fit so well in the museum," Nixon said.

The backstory:

Nixon, who created drawings and map mosaics in New York for 18 years prior to moving to Tampa, first experimented with nature's raw materials by using Cherry Laurel's, but insects broke down the pieces too quickly. Bamboo became the solution.

READ: Florida Attorney General threatens to remove Tampa Mayor Jane Castor over TPD’s ‘sanctuary policies’

"The next step for many years was figuring out how to bring that potential to life and make it work without needing other materials," Nixon explained. "So, it was really trial and error, experimentation."

Dig deeper:

Nixon uses versatile bamboo in different ways. The larger pieces provide the foundation, while smaller, torn pieces act similarly to a strong string that can be woven together to create shapes or used to secure the larger pieces. Nixon says collecting and preparing the bamboo takes up half of the time it takes to create a new piece.

"I could easily see many kids being inspired to discover the merits of different materials or discover creativity through this kind of science, through engineering, where you don't need to be scientific with creativity. You can also find a balance between the two," Nixon said.

READ: Dade City ranch owner’s cattle attacked by pack of dogs for months

The exhibition features pieces like a large hand, foot, and head for full-body figures. There are also insects and animals.

What they're saying:

"I think my work really affirms the human element of making things with your hand and not feeling dehumanized by the powerful influence of technology," Nixon said. "I really want young people and adults who go see my work to say, Oh wow, there is still a place for making things by hand and look at what you can achieve when you make things by hand."

What's next:

‘Dreaming in Bamboo’ is included with admission to MOSI. It will be on display until March 29th.