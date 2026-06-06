Defender Ruck honors fallen marine by raising awareness for veteran suicide prevention

The Brief The fourth annual Sergeant Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck featured a symbolic 2.2-mile walk to honor veterans lost to suicide and promote mental health awareness. Anthony's family started a foundation after losing the active-duty Marine to suicide, with a mission focused on military mental health and suicide intervention. Proceeds from the event support ASIST workshops on military bases nationwide, training service members to recognize warning signs and help prevent suicide.



Participants laced up and took part in the fourth annual Sergeant Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck, a 2.2-mile walk designed to raise awareness about military suicide prevention and mental health.

A journey with a purpose

What we know:

Organizers say the event is more than just completing a walk. It's an opportunity to bring people together, encourage conversations about mental health, and remind veterans and service members that help is available.

"A lot of people think that they're alone in their own demons," said Anthony's brother, William Muhlstadt. "You have people that care about you, no matter who you are."

Remembering Anthony Muhlstadt

Why you should care:

The event honors Sergeant Anthony Muhlstadt, an active-duty Marine who died by suicide.

Following his death, Anthony's family established a foundation focused on military mental health and suicide intervention. Through the annual Defender Ruck, they continue sharing Anthony's story while working to prevent other families from experiencing similar loss.

Anthony's mother, Tanya Mort, described her son as kind, loving, funny, charismatic, dedicated, and loyal.

"He was the kid that would meet me at the door every day coming home from work and give me a hug," she said. "He was the one that would dance with me in the kitchen."

His best friend, Chase Georgevich, remembered Anthony as a strong and independent person who always wanted the best for himself and those around him.

"I helped him out through things I tried to go through, but again, he was much bigger than me, so he helped me out a lot. But he was just such a strong, independent individual and I couldn't have asked for a better best friend in my life," Georgevich added.

Breaking the stigma around mental health

What they're saying:

Event organizers say one of their primary goals is encouraging open conversations about mental health and suicide.

She hopes events like the Defender Ruck can help reduce stigma and encourage those struggling to seek support.

"22 veterans a day are lost to suicide," Mort said.

"We want to bring people together as a community," Mort said. "Let's talk about mental health. Let's talk about suicide. Let's break down that stigma."

Organizers emphasized that asking for help is a sign of strength and that support systems are available for those who need them.

All proceeds from the Defender Ruck benefit Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASIST, workshops held on military bases across the country.

The training teaches service members how to recognize warning signs, engage in meaningful conversations with someone in crisis, and develop personal safety plans.

Mort believes those skills can save lives.

"We go out onto military bases and teach these men and women how to identify, how to engage, and develop a personal safety plan to keep them safe," she said.

Honoring the 22

Dig deeper:

Organizers say the 2.2-mile distance serves as a powerful reminder of the estimated 22 veterans who die by suicide each day.

While the walk honors Anthony's memory, it also honors countless veterans and service members who have been lost and reinforces the importance of mental health awareness, intervention, and support.

"We want to make sure these guys are equipped with this knowledge," Mort said, "and hopefully save some lives."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.