Caught with his pants down: Florida man's awkward arrest takes unexpected turn

A wanted Florida man was arrested Monday with his pants down after allegedly shoplifting from Target, officials said.

David Romero, who already had a warrant out for his arrest in Putnam County on third-degree grand theft charges, was taken into custody in Palm Coast on Monday afternoon as he was about to drive out of the Target parking lot, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies ordered Romero to step out of his white pick-up truck, which matched the registered owner of the previous arrest warrant.

As the 46-year-old man made his way from his truck to a Flagler County Sheriff's Office patrol car, his pants continued to fall down from his waist. As he was being placed in the back of the car, one of the shoplifted products fell out of his pants.

Surveillance video from inside Target showed Romero allegedly stuffing several items inside tan shapewear he grabbed from the store. The man also grabbed a few grocery items, which are reportedly the only items he paid for before walking out of the store.

When he was taken into custody, deputies recovered all the stolen items from Romero's vehicle.

Romero was arrested and booked on several charges, including one count of petit theft and four counts of first-degree larceny for property worth between $100-$300. He was also arrested on charges related to the Putnam County warrant and is being held on $3,000 bond.