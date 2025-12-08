Brian Hartline to be officially introduced as USF’s new head football coach Monday

article

The University of South Florida will officially introduce Brian Hartline as the seventh head coach of USF Football on Monday, Dec. 8.

Hartline is replacing Ale Golesh who was tapped by Auburn University.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center, located at 11810 USF Sago Drive on the USF campus in Tampa.

Rob Higgins, CEO of USF Athletics, will present Hartline to the USF community and the City of Tampa during the ceremony.

Hartline Brings National Success to Tampa

Hartline steps into the role at USF while continuing his current duties as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Ohio State through the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff.

Top-ranked Ohio State faces No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Ohio State’s 2025 offense—under Hartline’s direction—has been among the nation’s best, ranking 13th in scoring (37.0 ppg) and 24th in total offense (438.5 ypg). With Hartline serving as co-offensive coordinator, the Buckeyes captured the 2024 College Football Playoff Championship.

During his three seasons overseeing or co-overseeing the offense, Ohio State has posted a 37–4 record. Across his eight seasons on staff, the program is 92–11, winning an impressive 89% of its games. Hartline has also been part of eight Big Ten Championships as both a coach and player.

Previous Story: USF names Ohio State offensive coordinator as new head football coach

Track Record of Elite Player Development

Hartline has built a reputation for developing top-tier talent:

Coached four straight Big Ten Receiver of the Year winners, including 2025 honoree Jeremiah Smith.

Produced five NFL first-round draft picks since 2022: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jameson Williams, and Emeka Egbuka.

Named 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year in 2020.

A New Era for Bulls Football

As Hartline prepares to take the helm at USF, the program gains a coach known for high-powered offenses, elite recruiting, and championship experience at the highest level of college football.