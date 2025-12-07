Madeira Beach commission approves $30,700 to remove sand from under Snack Shack

The Brief Madeira Beach city leaders say they need to remove the sand to see the extent of the damage at the Snack Shack. It has been a staple in Madeira Beach for 91 years, but damage from Hurricane Helene forced it to close.



Practically synonymous with Madeira Beach, the Snack Shack has been a staple, especially at sunset, for 91 years. Since Hurricanes Helene and Milton, though, its future has remained uncertain.

"If there's any possibility of sustaining it, I think we should really explore every potential possibility because of its location and the special nature of that building," Captain Dylan Hubbard, VP and Co-Owner of Hubbard's Marina, told city leaders at a recent commission meeting.

"It would just be such a loss to the community, to the area. It is definitely very valued to not only our guests and visitors, but also to our residents, and I think it's a very special part of Madeira Beach," Hubbard said.

Helene’s storm surge was about four feet above the finished floor, and the building was also impacted by Milton’s 101 mile per hour gusts.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary inspection in December 2024 found the building’s foundation is intact, but there’s widespread corrosion, several rotten or broken studs, termite damage, rusted metal, damaged drywall, cracks in the ceiling and more. Sand also forced its way into the Snack Shack, enough, city staff says, that it has made it difficult to see the extent of the damage.

"How do you inspect something that's all covered up," Vice Mayor Ray Kerr, District 2 asked at the meeting on Nov. 25.

"That's why we need the sand removed," city staff replied. "The chicken egg situation."

The city commission recently unanimously approved spending $30,700 to remove about 133 cubic yards of sand from under the Snack Shack.

"I think that if we don't take the steps to truly understand the damage, then we're not doing our job," Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks said. "You're either going to spend it today or you're going to spend it tomorrow. You've got to do the work to find out what's underneath the floor."

Crews will start removing the sand on December 22. It should take five days, and they’ll have off Christmas Day.

They’re also in the process of applying to get the building designated as historical to avoid FEMA’s 50 percent rule.

"If we do not get the historic value, then any money we're spending, because I know once you get into revitalizing, the value would be greater than fifty percent," Commissioner Housh Ghovaee of District 4, said.

What's next:

After the sand is removed, and they see the extent of the damage, city staff says they’ll put requests out for bid on the repairs.

That should come back to the commission by March, and they’re hoping they’ll know more about the historical designation by that point.

