Cautious flamingo chick takes first steps in snow at Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo’s youngest Chilean flamingo chick, Swift, had its first encounter with snow recently, footage released by the zoo on February 8 shows.

The footage shows Swift curiously inspecting his snow-covered enclosure while under the supervision of Anton, a bird keeper.

Zoo staff accompanied Swift outside his enclosure after recent snowfall for an enriching exercise that lasted around eight minutes.

According to the zoo, Chilean flamingos are can be found up to 14,000 feet high in the Andes, meaning these birds are well able for snow.

