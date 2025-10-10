Multiple parked cars catch fire in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. - Multiple cars caught on fire on North Florida Avenue and West Biloxi Place in Dunnellon Thursday evening, according to the Citrus County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
CCFR said they responded to the report of a vehicle fire near a building on N. Florida Ave. and W. Biloxi Place in Dunnellon.
READ: Efforts underway to revive Crystal River Historic Cemetery from decades of flooding, neglect
Crews arrived at the scene of a small parking lot to find multiple vehicles fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, keeping them from spreading to a nearby building and other vehicles.
Three vehicles were destroyed, and several others sustained damage. According to fire officials, there were no injuries.
Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue
Firefighters said they remained on the scene for several hours to make sure the hot spots were out.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Due to the nature of the fire, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to conduct a joint investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.