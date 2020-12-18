Celebrating the holidays safely during pandemic

Making plans for Christmas in 2020 can bring some challenges with the pandemic in an upturn.

The weather is expected to be beautiful, but how do you celebrate safe and responsibly at the same time?

The CDC recommends planning gatherings for Christmas with only those in your household and keeping those get togethers small and socially distanced.

For those who are traveling, the CDC recommends checking its travel planner to know what the restrictions are for your destination.

In the Bay Area, the beaches are open and remain a popular destination for locals celebrating over Christmas break. Other outdoor venues in the Bay Area are open as well.

Visit Tampa Bay also offers opportunities for celebrating locally, while staying safe at the same time.

However you celebrate and with whomever you celebrate with, keeping safe is a great way to prepare for the New Year.

