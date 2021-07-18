CFR: 2 injured after jumping from burning boat on Tampa Bay

Two people had to be treated by paramedics Sunday afternoon after jumping from a burning boat, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

CFR says the boat caught fire on Tampa Bay near the Grand Venezia at US 19 and Belleair Road.

Video shot by a FOX 13 videographer shows several boats and jet skis near the burning boat and as smoke billowed from it.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

Advertisement