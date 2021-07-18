Expand / Collapse search

CFR: 2 injured after jumping from burning boat on Tampa Bay

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
2 jump from burning boat

Two people were injured Sunday afternoon after their boat caught fire in Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people had to be treated by paramedics Sunday afternoon after jumping from a burning boat, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue. 

CFR says the boat caught fire on Tampa Bay near the Grand Venezia at US 19 and Belleair Road.

Video shot by a FOX 13 videographer shows several boats and jet skis near the burning boat and as smoke billowed from it. 

Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue