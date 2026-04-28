Charlie Crist criticizes Welch's leadership in mayoral bid: 'St. Pete is on hiatus from success’

The Brief Former Gov. and St. Pete Rep. Charlie Crist is announcing his run for mayor of St. Petersburg. Crist will challenge incumbent Mayor Ken Welch, along with a field of five others, including Council member Brandi Gabbard. Crist says Welch is indecisive and has mismanaged several of St. Pete's highest profile projects, including the Tampa Bay Rays and the city's marina. Crist is facing questions about whether his political lifespan has run its course, as he runs for his seventh political office.



Former Gov. and Rep. Charlie Crist filed papers at St. Petersburg City Hall on Monday to run for mayor.

"I'm addicted to public service," Crist said. "This is like the most exciting race ever. This is my hometown. Home is where the heart is."

Thirty-four years after first representing St. Pete in the state senate, Crist is running for a seventh political office.

The backstory:

Crist has served as education commissioner, attorney general, governor and as St. Pete's member of Congress.

Most recently, in 2022, Crist lost his third governor's race to Ron DeSantis.

On whether he still has a political base in St. Pete, Crist said, "I think so, there's one way to find out. You've got to get on the field and let the people decide."

Crist says internal polls show him leading incumbent Mayor Ken Welch by five points.

Dig deeper:

Crist says he's running because, to him, St. Pete is on a hiatus from success.

Crist cites the dissolution of the Tampa Bay Rays’ deal with the Historic Gas Plant District, which Welch blames on a "twin killing" of storms that ripped Tropicana Field’s roof off and ruined the Rays’ finances.

"The communication just broke apart," Crist said. "And there's no way to have success if you don't communicate with who you're negotiating with anymore. I'm a communicator."

In fact, Crist says that if the deal to bring the Rays to Hillsborough County doesn't work, as mayor, he would re-start negotiations with the team to put them once again in the Historic Gas Plant District.

Crist wouldn't commit to backing any of the current Historic Gas Plant District proposals.

The other side:

Mayor Welch has insisted that the Historic Gas Plant District get off the ground right away, without the Rays, and said of Crist's entry into the race:

"Charlie Crist jumping into another race is about as surprising as a toddler asking for snacks, it’s constant, and it’s all about him.... this race is about the future; more housing, stronger infrastructure and real opportunity in every neighborhood — not indulging another political rerun," Welch said.

Crist argues Welch is too hands-off, particularly on the city's marina project, and on the fight with the state over murals on public roads.

On how far Crist would have pushed the issue with the state and whether he would have risked state funding to keep those murals, he said: "I think you have to risk it. And I don't think it would be risked. Because, you know, I'm a lawyer. And I understand this relates to the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States."

By the numbers:

Crist said a plan to have a $600-million bond to pay for stormwater projects should go to a voter referendum, and that the Welch’s affordable housing push has not been up to snuff, saying some of the units are too expensive.

"$800,000 is not affordable for most people in St. Petersburg," Crist said. "Build something that's not that expensive. It's not rocket science."

With that, Crist is embarking on one more effort to extend a political career that has now taken him from St. Pete, to Tallahassee, to Washington and back.

Is Crist proof that politics must be local?

"(I'm now) confined to St. Petersburg city limits, which I love. I think it's great. I mean, instead of having to go to Miami, or Jacksonville, or Pensacola, you can stay right here at home."

Crist, who says he will remain a registered Democrat, has posted strong fundraising numbers and is building a campaign staff in this non-partisan race.

Crist did pledge though to support a property tax overhaul, which is something top Republicans in Tallahassee want.

Crist says affordability is likely to dominate the conversation.

Will there be a debate with Mayor Welch?

Crist says, "We'll see."