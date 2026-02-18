Key questions loom over Rays, redevelopment ahead of Mayor Welch's state of the city address

The Brief Mayor Ken Welch delivers his state of the city address at 10 a.m. Wednesday, outlining priorities for redevelopment, infrastructure and housing. He says St. Pete won’t recreate the previous $600M Rays stadium deal and is shifting focus to storm recovery and resilience. With re-election ahead, potential challengers include former Gov. Charlie Crist and Council Member Brandi Gabbard, who announced her run last fall.



Mayor Ken Welch takes the stage Wednesday morning for his annual state of the city address, but this year’s speech carries more weight than a typical policy update.

The Rays’ future in St. Pete remains uncertain. The city is weighing a proposed $600 million stormwater bond after back-to-back hurricanes exposed infrastructure gaps. And Welch is officially running for a second term.

So beyond applause lines, many residents will be listening for specifics: timelines, dollar figures and what happens next.

Welch has said the city already made its best offer to keep the Tampa Bay Rays. The deal included more than $600 million in local funding before the previous ownership group walked away.

In a January interview with FOX 13, Welch said the city would not put "another dime" into that same framework.

"We said we were putting our best offer on the table, that's exactly what it was," Welch said.

He acknowledged the Rays are looking first to Hillsborough County for a new stadium deal. If those efforts fall through, Welch said any renewed talks would have to start from scratch, adding that the team would need to approach the city.

At the same time, he has left room for a short-term lease extension at Tropicana Field beyond 2028 if needed.

What we’re listening for Wednesday: Will Welch signal any new flexibility? Or will he close the door more firmly on future negotiations?

Timeline:

With the Rays’ development rights now back in city hands, St. Pete is again evaluating proposals for the 86-acre Tropicana Field site.

Welch says the city remains committed to principles tied to the historic Gas Plant District. These include jobs, affordable housing, minority investment and sustainability.

"We're going to honor the promises," he said in the FOX 13 interview.

An unsolicited proposal from a local group has triggered a new competitive process. But so far, there’s no public timeline for selecting a developer or breaking ground.

By the numbers:

Welch points to moving two million cubic yards of storm debris in 90 days as a major achievement. But he also acknowledges hurricanes exposed infrastructure that wasn’t built for today’s flooding risks.

He now proposes a $600 million general obligation bond to accelerate stormwater improvements across the city.

"We obviously have not made some of the infrastructure investments that we needed to make," Welch said in January, adding the city must "help our infrastructure catch up."

That bond would require voter approval.

What we know:

Welch confirmed he is "without any doubt" running for re-election.

His challengers include former Florida governor Charlie Crist, who has not yet formally announced his bid, and City Council Member Brandi Gabbard, who announced her campaign last fall.

Welch has criticized Crist for lacking recent local involvement, while saying Gabbard has largely aligned with him on major issues.

The mayor is also dealing with the fallout of missing campaign funds— about $200,000 he describes as stolen by a former campaign treasurer. He said federal authorities have been contacted.

All of that forms the political backdrop to Wednesday’s speech.

State of the City addresses often celebrate accomplishments. Welch is expected to highlight affordable housing projects, storm response and city staffing. But this year’s speech also serves as a roadmap for what he wants voters to judge him on as he looks to November.

But for many residents, the key question isn’t what the mayor has done. Instead, they want to know what comes next, and how quickly.

The state of the city will start at 10 a.m.