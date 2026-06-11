Retired Lakeland police officers push for annual pension increases amid rising inflation

The Brief Retired law enforcement members want updates to the Lakeland police pension to deal with surging living expenses. A 20-year veteran started an online petition pushing for an annual cost of living allowance to match current economic shifts. City leaders said they have not received a formal proposal but will evaluate all elements once it is officially submitted.



Retired Lakeland police officers say a lack of pension adjustments has left them struggling to afford basic necessities like food and medicine amid rising inflation.

Lakeland police pension complaints

What we know:

Phil Smith, 64, who served as a local patrol officer for 20 years before retiring in 2012, is leading a push for financial relief. He explained that living on a fixed pension based on 2009 economic figures has become increasingly difficult as inflation climbs.

To fix this, Smith launched a Change.org petition demanding the city implement an annual cost-of-living allowance, commonly known as COLA. This mechanism would automatically increase retirement pay slightly each year to track economic changes; a practice Smith notes is standard at other law enforcement agencies.

Courtesy: Phil Smith

Smith explained that older individuals are facing impossible financial dilemmas under the current setup.

"We have people making decisions to make do and make decisions on what they can afford this month, whether it's going to be medicine or food or car repair," Smith said. "It's a sad thing for people who used to walk these halls and walk these streets and give everything they got."

Smith emphasized that his campaign is not an attack on the local agency, calling it "one of the finest agencies in the world."

"These guys are also out there hitting the streets and taking hits. If we could get the adjustment going, it will benefit them also," Smith said.

Government response

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet confirmed how much an annual adjustment would cost or if local leaders will support the proposed pension changes. The independent governing board that manages the retirement framework has not issued a statement regarding potential budget impacts.

Official city statement

The other side:

A spokesperson for the city of Lakeland stated that municipal leaders have not received an official proposal.

"Currently, no formal request has been made to the city. There is a process involving multiple parties that would be necessary before any action could be considered," the spokesperson said. "Should a formal request be presented to the city, all relevant factors will be thoroughly evaluated."

Next pension steps

What's next:

Smith plans to submit an official request to ensure retired personnel are not left behind.

"We're tired of decomposing. We want people to know what's going on," Smith said. "We're not saying there's a huge crime being committed or something like that, but take care of your people. Take care of your employees," Smith said. "They responded to every single call you asked them to go to."

Smith confirmed he will be attending an upcoming pension board meeting scheduled for Aug. 18.