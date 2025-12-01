St. Petersburg looking for contractor to revitalize marina for $148 million

The Brief St. Petersburg is actively seeking a new contractor to modernize the 640-slip marina. They have a budget of $148 million allocated for the project. The city recently ended negotiations with Safe Harbor Marinas, which was selected in 2023 to lead the initiative.



The city of St. Petersburg is poised for a transformative phase, with millions of dollars earmarked for development and new construction projects in prime real estate areas.

Contractors have until December 2 to submit their proposals for the redevelopment of the city's downtown marina, a project that has seen several failed attempts in the past.

What we know:

After years of unsuccessful plans to rejuvenate the downtown marina, the city has decided to retain full ownership rather than lease the facility.

St. Petersburg is actively seeking a new contractor to modernize the 640-slip marina, with a substantial budget of $148 million allocated for the project. The city recently ended negotiations with Safe Harbor Marinas, which was selected in 2023 to lead the initiative.

A key feature of the marina's redevelopment includes a permanent dock for the Cross Bay Ferry, as part of a newly approved partnership. The city aims to position the dock between the Museum of History and the Pier, enhancing connectivity and accessibility.

What they're saying:

Darden Rice, a representative from PSTA, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, "PSTA is just so excited to get started on this and the partnerships that we have with Tampa, with St. Pete, with Hubbard's Marina, and we know that we're going to bring a better service."

Dig deeper:

In addition to the marina, the city has extended the deadline for developers to submit their proposals for the historic Gas Plant District. This area presents a unique opportunity for imaginative development, with housing identified as a top priority.

Unsolicited bids have proposed diverse projects, including an African American history museum, an amphitheater, retail spaces and hotel accommodations.

Despite the excitement surrounding these projects, a timeline for completion remains uncertain. City leaders are determined to ensure the process is thorough and successful this time around.

Lisset Hanewicz, a member of the St. Petersburg City Council, emphasized the importance of taking the necessary time to get it right.

"I felt the last process we were rushed," Hanewicz said. "It was always because it needed to be done in a certain timeframe because it wasn't going to happen. Right now, the Rays don't know where they're playing. They don't know if they are getting a new stadium."