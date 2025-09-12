Charlie Kirk shooting: Florida teachers warned about social media posts in aftermath of assassination

The Brief Florida's education commissioner issued a memo on Thursday, warning teachers over social media posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Two schools in the Tampa Bay area say they are dealing with employee comments tied to Wednesday's shooting in Utah. The state’s largest teachers union says educators deserve due process, not trial by public opinion.



Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas is warning teachers and school staff that their social media posts could cost them their jobs or even their teaching certificates.

What we know:

In a memo sent Thursday, Kamoutsas condemned what he described as "despicable comments" made online by some Florida educators that appeared to celebrate the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed Wednesday.

Kamoutsas wrote that he will investigate any educator who engages in this "vile, sanctionable behavior" and reminded superintendents that Florida law allows him to discipline or revoke an educator’s certificate for conduct deemed unprofessional.

"An educator’s personal views that are made public may undermine the trust of the students and families that they serve," the memo states.

Local perspective:

By Thursday afternoon, two schools in the Tampa Bay area confirmed they were dealing with employee comments tied to Kirk’s assassination.

Starkey Elementary School in Pinellas County posted on Facebook: "We are aware of comments made by a staff member about a recent national incident. School leaders are handling the matter according to School Board policy and procedures. Please know that we do not discuss personnel matters. Starkey Elementary, like all Pinellas County Schools, remains focused and committed to learning. We expect civility, kindness, and respectful dialogue within our school communities."

In Polk County, the Lakeland Institute for Learning announced that the teacher involved in a social media post violating the school’s code of conduct "is no longer employed."

The school said the teacher’s statements "are not consistent with those of the school" and added that extra security has been deployed to address safety concerns for students, parents, and staff.

Other cases under review:

By Thursday afternoon, the controversy had already reached at least two school districts.

A Clay County school employee was suspended after a social media post celebrating Kirk’s killing went viral. And in Lee County, district leaders confirmed they are reviewing a similar employee post related to the assassination.

None of the districts have released the names of the employees involved.

Union pushes back:

The Florida Education Association, which represents more than 120,000 educators and staff statewide, responded Thursday with a statement emphasizing due process.

"We will not stand quiet while educators are tried in the court of public opinion instead of receiving the due process they deserve," the union said. "Allowing threats and threatening those in our public-school communities is counterproductive."

The Source: Florida Department of Education memo, Sept. 11, 2025; County School District, Lee County Schools; Florida Education Association statement, Sept. 11, 2025.