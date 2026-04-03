Check washing cases rise in Manatee County: How to protect your mail from theft

The Brief Vito Gofredo discovered a check he sent in January was stolen, washed and attempted to be cashed by a thief this week. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they are actively investigating multiple cases of check fraud, along with an increase in mail theft. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working closely with detectives as check washing cases are reported from Lakewood Ranch and into Manatee County.



If you're still writing checks and sending them in Manatee County, the sheriff’s office suggests keeping an eye on your bank account.

Why you should care:

There are more reports of checks sent in the mail being stolen and used to drain checking accounts.

It's called check washing. Some of the first reports came from the Lakewood Ranch area, but residents say it appears to be spreading.

The backstory:

When logging into his bank account this week, a transaction quickly caught Vito Goffredo's attention.

"I noticed the bank moved money out of my savings into my checking to cover a $4900 check. When I looked into the check, it was a check that I hadn’t written," he said.

It wasn't his handwriting and it wasn't made out to anyone he knew.

RELATED: Lakewood Ranch residents report check-washing scam as U.S. Postal Inspector investigates mail theft

"I was made out to a Derrick J MacKay for $4,900.15, and it was dated 3/29/26," he said.

A closer look at the check showed he had mailed it out months ago.

"I looked back into my register and realized that this check I had initially had written to Manatee County Utilities back in January," said Goffredo.

Dig deeper:

Goffredo is the victim of check washing.

Lakewood Ranch residents have reported this, but Goffredo's mail was sent from a mailbox outside of Lakewood Ranch.

It appears his check was stolen at the same time Lakewood Ranch resident John Lucker had the same thing happen to him.

"Then they said did you send a check to somebody named Satero Nino and I said, ' No, I’ve never heard of that person before,’" Lucker told FOX 13 last month.

Goffredo stopped putting checks in the mail after seeing what was happening in Lakewood Ranch, but it appears the thief held on to his check for months.

"I thought I was good. I had stopped writing checks after that, but this obviously was stolen before that happened," he said.

What they're saying:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they are actively investigating multiple cases of check fraud, along with a recent increase in mail thefts in the area.

"Detectives are pursuing various leads and are working closely with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Residents are urged to take steps to avoid becoming a victim of these crimes. Stolen mail is frequently used to facilitate identity theft, check fraud, and unauthorized access to bank accounts. Even a single piece of mail can expose sensitive personal information," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Goffredo warns others if you are mailing checks to keep an eye on your registry to protect yourself.

"I just hope they come to a resolution quickly before other people are exposed to this violation, because that’s what it is," he said.

Goffredo was able to get his money back and he made a report with both the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the U.S Postal Inspection Service.

What you can do:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said to help protect yourself:

Retrieve your mail as soon as possible after delivery.

Avoid sending cash or checks through the mail whenever feasible.

Use a locked mailbox or secure postal drop box for sensitive items.

Regularly monitor your bank accounts and credit reports for any unusual activity.

If you experience missing mail, notice signs of tampering, or detect suspicious activity, report it immediately to your local law enforcement agency and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or visit www.uspis.gov.