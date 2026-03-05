Lakewood Ranch residents report check-washing scam as U.S. Postal Inspector investigates mail theft

The Brief Residents in Lakewood Ranch have reported a check-washing scam as bank accounts are drained. The U.S. Postal Inspector said an investigator is looking into mail theft in Lakewood Ranch, while the Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple cases of check fraud across the county. Law enforcement said it is best to do banking electronically and to refrain from mailing checks.



Checks in the mail have become the subject of thieves in the Lakewood Ranch area, with some residents seeing their bank accounts hemorrhaging money.

The U.S. Postal Inspector said they have an investigator on the case, but residents are warning others to beware of check-washing schemes.

The backstory:

It's a routine Lakewood Ranch resident John Lucker has never questioned before.

"You need to be able to trust the post office," he told FOX 13.

That trust broke this past January, after he received a phone call from his bank asking if he'd written an $8,149.84 check. He had just placed the check in the mail a few days prior.

"They said, ‘did you send a check to somebody named Sotero Nino?’ and I said, ‘no I’ve never heard of that person before,’" Lucker said.

That's when he learned he was the victim of a crime after someone intercepted the check, washed it and tried to cash it.

Big picture view:

Lucker immediately filed a report with the U.S. Postal Inspector. He said when he met with the investigator he quickly found out this was no isolated crime and this was one that was impacting a large number throughout the community.

"She told me this had been going on for a while, that hundreds of people had reported the problem," he said.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Postal Inspector told FOX 13 in a statement:

"I do know there is currently a US Postal Inspector who is investigating mail theft in the Lakewood Ranch area. I can’t speak to an active investigation."

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating multiple cases of check fraud across the county. For now, though, Lucker said he's not sending checks through the mail for a while.

"I am trying to do electronic transactions, but unfortunately there are certain times you have to send a check," he said.

What's next:

Lucker was able to get his money back, but he said he knows six people, personally who this happened to in the Lakewood Ranch area. He's hopeful investigators will be able to intercept the person responsible before they cash any more checks.

"I hope they catch the person or persons and send them to jail, and I hope they publicize what happened, how it happened and how it will never happen ever again," he said.

What you can do:

Law enforcement said it is best to do checking electronically and not through the mail. The United States Postal Inspector said in a statement:

"Every day the USPS delivers millions of checks, money orders, credit cards, and other merchandise. All of which, are attractive to criminals. Criminals are constantly adapting and evolving to find newer ways to commit mail related crimes. The US Postal Inspection Service remains vigilant in continuing to adapt and evolve to defend the newest criminal tactics. USPS customers can take proactive measures to protect their mail. When utilizing a USPS blue collection box, we recommend looking at the collection times located on the box. If you have missed the last collection time for the day, maybe hand your outgoing mail to your letter carrier or mail it inside the Post Office. Criminals tend to work after dark. Don’t let your mail sit overnight in a USPS blue collection box or even in your residential mailbox. If you see someone suspicious lurking near a USPS blue collection box after dark, call the police immediately, then report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. If you believe your mail was stolen, report it immediately online at www.uspis.gov/report or by calling 877-876-2455."