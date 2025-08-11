Chef Jeff's recipe for chicken bacon ranch panini
TAMPA - Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini with Sharp Cheddar, Garlic-Herb Butter and Golden Toasted Ciabatta Rolls
This panini is a warm hug between golden toasted ciabatta rolls. It’s loaded with juicy pre-grilled chicken, crispy bacon, sharp provolone, and a creamy ranch that’s kissed with fresh herbs and garlic. Pressed to melty perfection, it’s the sandwich version of your favorite comfort-food dinner: fast, nostalgic, and outrageously good.
Garlic-Herb Butter
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (or chives)
- Pinch of salt
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week. Spreadable perfection.
Chicken and Bacon Filling
Ingredients:
- 2 package pre-grilled chicken breast strips (about 8 oz each)
- 4 strips thick-cut bacon, cooked until crispy and drained
- 4 slices sharp white cheddar or smoked provolone
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Warm the chicken strips in a skillet over medium heat or microwave until heated through. Season lightly if needed.
Ranch Spread
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup mayo
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1 tbsp buttermilk (or regular milk)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Let sit for 15 minutes or more to let flavors marry. Store refrigerated for up to 5 days.
Panini Assembly
Ingredients:
- 4 ciabatta rolls
- Garlic-herb butter
- Ranch spread
- Heated chicken strips, crispy bacon, cheddar slices
Instructions:
- Preheat a panini press or heavy skillet with a second pan to weigh it down.
- Build the sandwich (bottom to top):
- Bread slice, garlic butter on outside
- Ranch spread
- Warm chicken
- Provolone
- Bacon
- Top bread slice, garlic butter on outside
Grill:
- Press and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until the bread is crisp and golden and the cheese is melted.
Serve:
- Rest 1 to 2 minutes before slicing. Serve with extra ranch for dipping or a light arugula salad.
Pro Tip:
Add a thin tomato slice or a few pickled onions inside for brightness, or swap provolone for Pepper Cheddar Jack if you want more kick.