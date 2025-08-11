Expand / Collapse search

Chef Jeff's recipe for chicken bacon ranch panini

By Jeff Philbin
Updated  August 11, 2025 4:46pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News
Chef Jeff's recipe for chicken bacon ranch panini

Chef Jeff's recipe for chicken bacon ranch panini

Chef Jeff Philbin is in the kitchen making a chicken bacon ranch panini.

TAMPA - Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini with Sharp Cheddar, Garlic-Herb Butter and Golden Toasted Ciabatta Rolls

This panini is a warm hug between golden toasted ciabatta rolls. It’s loaded with juicy pre-grilled chicken, crispy bacon, sharp provolone, and a creamy ranch that’s kissed with fresh herbs and garlic. Pressed to melty perfection, it’s the sandwich version of your favorite comfort-food dinner: fast, nostalgic, and outrageously good.

Garlic-Herb Butter

Ingredients:

  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (or chives)
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week. Spreadable perfection.

Chicken and Bacon Filling

Ingredients:

  • 2 package pre-grilled chicken breast strips (about 8 oz each)
  • 4 strips thick-cut bacon, cooked until crispy and drained
  • 4 slices sharp white cheddar or smoked provolone
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  1. Warm the chicken strips in a skillet over medium heat or microwave until heated through. Season lightly if needed.

Ranch Spread

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup mayo
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 tbsp buttermilk (or regular milk)
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Let sit for 15 minutes or more to let flavors marry. Store refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Panini Assembly

Ingredients:

  • 4 ciabatta rolls
  • Garlic-herb butter
  • Ranch spread
  • Heated chicken strips, crispy bacon, cheddar slices

Instructions:

  1. Preheat a panini press or heavy skillet with a second pan to weigh it down.
  2. Build the sandwich (bottom to top):
  • Bread slice, garlic butter on outside
  • Ranch spread
  • Warm chicken
  • Provolone
  • Bacon
  • Top bread slice, garlic butter on outside

Grill:

  1. Press and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until the bread is crisp and golden and the cheese is melted.

Serve:

  1. Rest 1 to 2 minutes before slicing. Serve with extra ranch for dipping or a light arugula salad.

Pro Tip:

Add a thin tomato slice or a few pickled onions inside for brightness, or swap provolone for Pepper Cheddar Jack if you want more kick.

Seen on TV