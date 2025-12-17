1 dead in Tampa shooting, suspect detained: HCSO

The Brief One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning near Clewis Avenue in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later passed away. At 11:58 a.m., HCSO received a 911 call from a man claiming to be the shooter. Deputies located the man shortly after and detained him.



The backstory:

At around 11:29 a.m., HCSO received a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and went into the Stop N Save Food Store located at 4801 Clewis Avenue.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Less than 30 minutes later, HCSO received another 911 call, from a man claiming to be the shooter. Deputies located the man shortly after and detained him.

Deputies say the victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later passed away.

HCSO says the victim will be identified once next of kin has been notified.