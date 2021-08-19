Chick-fil-A location to open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this fall

article

You'll soon be able to satisfy your Chick-fil-A craving while taking a break from riding roller coasters at Busch Gardens.

Beginning this fall, a Chick-fil-A restaurant will open inside Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and it will be the fast-food chain's first Florida theme park location.

The new restaurant will take the place of the former Bengal Bistro in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens, near the tigers and orangutans.

The in-park restaurant will offer a selection of Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more, Busch Gardens says.

And though the theme park is open seven days a week, this Chick-fil-A will operate like every one of its other locations by being closed on Sundays.

Busch Gardens says the new restaurant will open in the fall, but did not give an exact opening date.

