Child among 2 seriously injured in fire at Pasco County home

Two people, including a child, were flown to the hospital with serious injuries after Pasco County officials say crews found them inside a burning home early Thursday.

What we know:

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to a house fire with reports of people trapped in the 9000 block of Runaway Breeze Dr. in Land O' Lakes.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home, according to fire officials, then went inside and found an adult and a child.

PCFR says both were flown to the hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identities of those injured have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.