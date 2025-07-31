Child among 2 seriously injured in fire at Pasco County home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Two people, including a child, were flown to the hospital with serious injuries after Pasco County officials say crews found them inside a burning home early Thursday.
What we know:
According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to a house fire with reports of people trapped in the 9000 block of Runaway Breeze Dr. in Land O' Lakes.
Crews found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home, according to fire officials, then went inside and found an adult and a child.
PCFR says both were flown to the hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
No further details on the identities of those injured have been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Fire Rescue.