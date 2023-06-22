Child in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in Hernando County pool, deputies say

A girl is fighting for her life in a St. Petersburg hospital after deputies say she nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon in a swimming pool.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 around 4:15 p.m. saying a neighbor told her that a child had just drowned at a home on Deltona Boulevard.

Deputies say the 911 caller happened to be a nurse and she rushed to the home while on the phone and took over CPR on the girl until fire rescue crews arrive.

HCSO says crews continued performing life-saving measures on the child and took her to Oak Hill Hospital.

She was later taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, due to her critical condition.

Deputies say the near-drowning appears to be nothing more than a tragic accident, but the case remains under investigation.

