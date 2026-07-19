Chill out this summer with the Nueva Cantina frozen menu and cool food offerings

The Brief Nueva Cantina introduces new summer margarita flights and a street food menu. Cool down with their unique popsicle margaritas and other frozen drinks this summer. The unique options are available through August for customers looking to beat the heat.



A local Mexican street taquería is cooling down the summer heat with a dedicated seasonal drink and food menu running through August. Raul Medina of Nueva Cantina shared details about the custom themes that his scratch kitchen is bringing to guests.

Insta-worthy summer menu

What we know:

If you haven’t experienced Nueva Cantina yet, they are nestled in downtown Tampa on Franklin Street.

"Nueva Cantina is a Mexican street taqueria and full margarita bar," said owner Raul Medina. "We do fresh squeezed margaritas, we're a scratch kitchen, incredible food."

For the summer, Medina put together a special menu to offer some ways to enjoy their great menu and beat the heat at the same time.

"This summer we've been having fun at our summer bar," he said. "We're doing incredible fun cocktails for the summer including our popsicle margaritas, we've got shark bite margarita, beach therapy margarita, a really fun, uh delicious margarita flight, our Sure Thing margarita flight, and also some new food."

The special summer bar event runs until the end of August.

Their soft-serve margarita looks like a tasty ice cream treat as the dairy is infused with tequila and comes in either passion fruit or strawberry flavors.

The shark bite margarita features tequila blanco, coconut, pineapple, triple sec, grenadine and freshly squeezed lime.

For those who can’t decide, they offer the "Shore Thing" margarita flight which offers different treats from the frozen drink menu.

What's the food like?

What they're saying:

The restaurant has also reinvented many of its standard taco options for the summer lineup.

"Got our queso fundido, it's our new summer item," said Medina. "We also have our flautas, and then we reinvented a lot of our tacos."

The venue’s festive atmosphere inspires customers to enjoy the different menu items, and the summer menu invites the adventurous foodie to explore some pairings of the frozen drinks with the flavorful food offerings.

"Even if it's a regular flavor that we've got on the menu throughout the whole year, we're thinking about ‘what do we want to eat’, what kind of flavors, sazón, sabores that we want to be able to enjoy."

Whether you’re craving tacos or tequila, the servers have something for you there at Nueva Cantina.

"Every single thing that we do, we really think about our customers in mind," Medina said. "I want our customers to be able to enjoy the summer bar and create memories."

What you can do:

You can find Nueva Cantina in downtown Tampa at 903 North Franklin Street. They also have a location in St. Petersburg at 1625 4th Street South.