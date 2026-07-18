Unexpected baby born at Brandon hospital shifts vacation plans for Rhode Island couple

The Brief A Rhode Island couple visiting the Tampa Bay area welcomed an unexpected baby at a Brandon hospital right before their scheduled cruise vacation. The hospital says the mother had no idea she was pregnant and went to the emergency room thinking her labor pains were severe abdominal issues. Family members have already nicknamed the healthy newborn boy "Cruise" as the new parents adjust their travel plans to return home.



A Rhode Island couple received the surprise of a lifetime when a medical visit for stomach pain revealed the woman was in labor hours before their planned cruise departed from the Tampa Bay area.

Unexpected baby cancels cruise plans

What we know:

According to HCA Brandon, Gary "David" Glenn and Lauren Siwinski arrived in the Tampa Bay area to visit friends before setting sail on a relaxing cruise vacation. But the trip took a sudden turn when Lauren began experiencing severe abdominal pain and was rushed to the emergency room at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

HCA Brandon said that’s when doctors shared completely unexpected news that she was pregnant and already in labor.

Courtesy: HCA Brandon

Neither parent knew they were expecting because the woman had been on birth control and experienced no prior signs of pregnancy.

Just hours later, the hospital says she gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Sabastian. The hospital said family members are already nicknaming the baby, "Cruise."

Courtesy: HCA Brandon

Instead of returning home with vacation photos and souvenirs, they are heading back to Rhode Island with their newborn son.

"Sometimes life has a way of changing every plan in the most beautiful way," HCA Brandon said in a Facebook post. "This little boy may not have made it onto the cruise, but he'll forever be the best vacation souvenir his parents could have ever brought home."

What we don't know:

Hospital officials have not released the specific date and time of the delivery due to patient privacy.