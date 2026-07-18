Second deputy leaves hospital, recovering from home after Ruskin ambush: HCSO

The Brief Two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are recovering at their homes after being shot during an ambush in Ruskin. Authorities killed suspect Chris Dmuchowski after he opened fire on deputies investigating a hostage incident. Deputy Muon left the hospital on Saturday following successful surgery.



Both Hillsborough County deputies have been released from the hospital, after they were injured in an ambush shooting in Ruskin on Thursday.

Deputy Muon released from hospital

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Muon was sent off with a clap-out from everyone who had been by his side.

The sheriff’s office thanked the doctors, nurses and staff who took care of Muon.

Ruskin deputy shooting details

The backstory:

Deputies located Chris Dmuchowski on Shell Point Road in Ruskin after his ex-girlfriend escaped hostage captivity Thursday morning. The woman told investigators Dmuchowski zip-tied her, taped a sock in her mouth, and held her at gunpoint at her home on Wednesday night.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived at the Ruskin location, a drone operator observed Dmuchowski heading toward a parking lot van. Dmuchowski punched his hand through the vehicle door and fired a barrage of shots at the first deputy, hitting him in the face.

Dmuchowski then shot a second deputy in the neck before the deputy could step out of his car. A third deputy took a tactical position from behind and shot Dmuchowski multiple times, killing him.

Both wounded deputies were flown to Tampa General Hospital, where Sheriff Chad Chronister visited them Friday morning.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"Nothing short of a miracle," Chronister said. "Again, how if these bullets would have been millimeters either direction, we would be talking about paralyzation. We would be talking possibly even death to one or both deputies."

Chronister said Deputy Daniels was released on Friday, the same day that Deputy Muon was scheduled for surgery.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Chad Chronister visited Muon following his successful surgery to remove metal particles from his hand.

"Everybody was there where they were supposed to be at that time and that's why I'm here," Deputy Muon said, reflecting on the shooting.