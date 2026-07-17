Hillsborough deputy arrested for stalking driver after traffic stop: Officials

The Brief A Hillsborough County deputy faces a stalking charge after allegedly harassing a driver he met during a traffic stop earlier this month. Investigators suspended the deputy without pay while criminal and administrative inquiries continue into the reported misconduct. The deputy allegedly sent continuous unwanted messages to the victim even after being blocked.



A Hillsborough County deputy was arrested Friday for stalking a driver he pulled over during a July traffic stop.

Deputy arrested

What we know:

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation and facing one count of stalking. Authorities identified the deputy as Andrew Brown, 39, who has been with the agency for nine months and was assigned to the department of patrol services.

The sheriff's office suspended Brown without pay while the criminal and administrative investigation continue.

Investigators said Brown pulled over a woman on July 7 before 10:30 p.m. and obtained her phone number. Following the traffic stop, Brown allegedly sent the victim continuous unwanted messages — even after the victim blocked his number.

Hillsborough sheriff statement

What they're saying:

"When someone puts on our uniform, they take on a responsibility to serve with integrity. The badge is a symbol of trust, and this deputy betrayed that trust," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "That is a violation of everything HCSO stands for, and it makes me furious. We will hold him accountable, just as we would anyone else who breaks the law."