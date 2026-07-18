Development chances increase for tropical disturbance in Gulf

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The Brief Forecasters are monitoring Invest 91L in the Eastern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center says the area has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days. If this system strengthens and organizes enough to become a tropical storm, it will be named Bertha.



Forecasters are monitoring Invest 91L in the Eastern Gulf, which now has a higher chance of developing over the next few days.

Gulf tropical development

What we know:

Updated models indicate that any potential system is moving away from the Tampa Bay area if it were to develop.

Higher rain chances are still expected for coastal communities through Monday, with a round or two of showers and storms each day.

The National Hurricane Center says the area has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

Forecasters say environmental conditions in the Gulf aren’t especially favorable for rapid strengthening, which is why most forecast models keep the tropical system relatively weak.

If this system strengthens and organizes enough to become a tropical storm, it will be named Bertha. To become a tropical system, it must develop a defined circulation with organized thunderstorms and reach maximum sustained winds of 39 mph.