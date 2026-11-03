Election Day 2026: Find your polling place in the Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Election Day has arrived and Bay Area voters heading to the polls Tuesday can find their assigned polling location through their county Supervisor of Elections website.
Find your Bay Area polling place by county
Unlike early voting, when voters can cast a ballot at any designated early voting site in their county, Election Day voters must go to the polling place assigned to their precinct.
READ: Election Day 2026 in the Bay Area: What voters need to know
Here is where voters in 12 Bay Area counties can look up their polling locations.
Citrus County
Use the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder to find your assigned polling place. A list of precinct locations is also available.
DeSoto County
Find your assigned polling place through the DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.
Hardee County
Check your polling location through the Hardee County Supervisor of Elections website.
Hernando County
Use the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections polling place information or view the list of precincts and polling locations.
Highlands County
Look up your assigned polling place through the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County
Use the county's precinct finder and Election Day polling information.
Manatee County
Find your assigned polling place through the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.
Pasco County
Use the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.
Pinellas County
Look up your polling location through the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website.
Polk County
Find your assigned polling place through the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.
Sarasota County
Use the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.
Sumter County
Find polling place information through the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website.
Voters also can use the Florida Division of Elections precinct lookup tool to find their assigned polling place.
Flooding affects some polling locations
Why you should care:
The Highlands County Supervisor of Elections announced that the polling location for Precinct 20 in Spring Lake has been moved because of flooding conditions and a power outage.
Registered voters in Precinct 20 should go to the Penny Ogg Operations Center, 4504 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870, instead of the usual polling location at the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.
Precinct 20 voters can cast their ballots at the Penny Ogg Operations Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The change was made under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency order, Executive Order 26-227, according to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections.
Voters in DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties should pay particular attention to polling-place updates because of the state's emergency declaration related to heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
PREVIOUS: Florida flash flooding: State of Emergency allows polling place changes ahead of Election Day
The emergency order allows local supervisors of elections in affected areas to designate alternative polling places. Voters should check directly with their county Supervisor of Elections for the latest information before heading out.
The Florida Department of State is also maintaining emergency and disaster election resources, including reported polling-place changes.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from county Supervisor of Elections offices, who provided precinct lookup tools and voter directories, as well as the Florida Department of State.