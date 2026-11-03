Election Day 2026: Find your polling place in the Bay Area

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The Brief Bay Area voters heading to cast ballots Tuesday must vote at their precinct-assigned polling place rather than countywide early voting locations. Supervisors of elections across 12 counties host online precinct finders and location directories for registered residents. State emergency declarations allow election officials to designate alternative sites in counties affected by flash flooding.



Election Day has arrived and Bay Area voters heading to the polls Tuesday can find their assigned polling location through their county Supervisor of Elections website.

Find your Bay Area polling place by county

Unlike early voting, when voters can cast a ballot at any designated early voting site in their county, Election Day voters must go to the polling place assigned to their precinct.

READ: Election Day 2026 in the Bay Area: What voters need to know

Here is where voters in 12 Bay Area counties can look up their polling locations.

Citrus County

Use the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder to find your assigned polling place. A list of precinct locations is also available.

DeSoto County

Find your assigned polling place through the DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.

Hardee County

Check your polling location through the Hardee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hernando County

Use the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections polling place information or view the list of precincts and polling locations.

Highlands County

Look up your assigned polling place through the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

Use the county's precinct finder and Election Day polling information.

Manatee County

Find your assigned polling place through the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.

Pasco County

Use the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.

Pinellas County

Look up your polling location through the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website.

Polk County

Find your assigned polling place through the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.

Sarasota County

Use the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder.

Sumter County

Find polling place information through the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website.

Voters also can use the Florida Division of Elections precinct lookup tool to find their assigned polling place.

Flooding affects some polling locations

Why you should care:

The Highlands County Supervisor of Elections announced that the polling location for Precinct 20 in Spring Lake has been moved because of flooding conditions and a power outage.

Registered voters in Precinct 20 should go to the Penny Ogg Operations Center, 4504 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870, instead of the usual polling location at the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.

Precinct 20 voters can cast their ballots at the Penny Ogg Operations Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The change was made under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency order, Executive Order 26-227, according to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections.

Voters in DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties should pay particular attention to polling-place updates because of the state's emergency declaration related to heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

PREVIOUS: Florida flash flooding: State of Emergency allows polling place changes ahead of Election Day

The emergency order allows local supervisors of elections in affected areas to designate alternative polling places. Voters should check directly with their county Supervisor of Elections for the latest information before heading out.

The Florida Department of State is also maintaining emergency and disaster election resources, including reported polling-place changes.