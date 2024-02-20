Christian Ziegler investigation: Police release interview with Bridget Ziegler in rape investigation

The Sarasota Police Department released a portion of its interview with embattled Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler concerning the sexual assault allegations against her husband.

Former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler was suspended from his role with the party after allegations of rape and video voyeurism were levied against him.

READ: Florida Republicans oust state party chairman facing rape allegations in critical election year

On November 1, Bridget, who still holds her role on the school board, was interviewed by police. Detectives were ultimately unable to determine probable cause to charge Christian with sexual battery, although the video voyeurism investigation continues.

Details of the November interview with Bridget came out many weeks ago, but police have now released a redacted transcript of the interview.

READ: Christian Ziegler investigation: New police records released in rape investigation of Florida GOP leader

In the interview, detectives ask Bridget if the sexual assault allegations they were investigating into Christian shock her, to which she responds, "A sexual assault? 100%."

"Would it shock you to know that he might be in a relationship with her, or has had a relationship with her?" the detective asks.

"I don't know that a relationship but if there were any extramarital things, it wouldn't blow my mind of surprise," Ziegler responded.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Bridget went on to confirm to detectives that she had engaged in a sexual encounter with her husband and the alleged victim and said that's ‘not normally my thing.'

She said there hasn't been any talk of the three getting together again. Detectives told Bridget that the victim was under the impression the three were going to get together.

Detectives said the alleged victim was then very upset when Bridget didn't show up and said ‘This is not what I want.'

Bridget asked detectives how recent the sexual assault allegation was, to which they told her October 2.

READ: Christian Ziegler investigation: Video voyeurism case against ousted state GOP chair sent to prosecutors

Bridget has remained on the Sarasota County School Board, despite numerous pleas for her resignation. The video voyeurism case against Christian Ziegler is still being weighed by the State Attorney's Office.