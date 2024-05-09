Pedestrian in critical condition after Pinellas Park hit-and-run: Police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run in Pinellas Park early Thursday morning, according to police.
The scene on 66th Street Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run.
According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Thursday in the 9600 block of 66th Street.
Authorities found the pedestrian, a man, in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he's in critical but stable condition, as of the last update.
Investigators with PPPD are actively working the incident.